6 Classic Sneakers That Never Go Out of Style — For $90 or Less

While some sneakers are bound to come and go (we’re looking at you, chunky dad sneakers), there are a few that have stood the test of time. With their high-quality designs, sleek aesthetics and rich histories to boot, these kicks transcend passing trends and will stay popular for generations to come.

Below, shop all the under-$100 looks that made our list for an investment you’ll never regret. See styles by Converse, Vans, Puma and more.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

The Nike Air Force 1 debuted in 1982 as a premiere basketball shoe, featuring the brand’s signature Air technology and a high-top, strapped design. The shoe now comes in a range of silhouettes and hues, but the all-white version remains a universal fan favorite, since it can easily be worn with anything.

Puma Suede

Debuting in 1968 with ties to legendary Knicks guard Walt “Clyde” Frazier, this sneaker has been a street style staple for decades — and it’s not hard to see why. The rich suede upper and subtle gold accents make it one of Puma’s most timeless designs.

Adidas Stan Smith

Recognizable by its white leather upper and green-accented heel tab, the Adidas Stan Smith can be spotted on the feet of young and old everywhere. It was originally designed for tennis player Stan Smith in the ’70s and is likely to stay within Adidas’ repertoire forever.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High-Top

At some point in your life, you or someone you know has probably owned a pair of Converse All-Stars. Dating back to 1917, these shoes are essentially the OG basketball sneaker. They were even once worn by soldiers in training during World War II. Needless to say, the iconic canvas style isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Vans Old Skool

Featuring a simple silhouette and side-stripe logo, the Vans Old Skool completely revolutionized skate and surf style in this 1960s. To this day, the sneakers are still a mainstay among skaters and have also expanded into mainstream athleisure trends.

Adidas Superstar

Another Adidas favorite, these court-ready kicks became a dominate basketball shoe in the ’70s and a fashion icon in the ’80s. Today, the capped toe look is as trendy as ever — in fact, stars like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid count themselves huge fans of the style.