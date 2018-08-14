The $90 Sneaker Celebs Have Been Wearing For Years — Get The Look

While celebrities can often be seen rocking the latest sneaker drops, it seems there’s always one pair they return to no matter the season. Behold: the Nike The Air Force 1.

A classic basketball silhouette, these kicks have become a long-time staple of stars like Bella Hadid, Lily Aldrige, Kaia Gerber and more. Unlike more over-the-top styles bound to become passing trends (we’re looking at you, dad sneakers), the clean aesthetic of the Air Force 1s give them major lasting power. In fact, it could be for this very reason they’ve been named a best-selling sports shoe every year since 2015.

Even better? Not only do they complement practically any look, but they’re also super-affordable — so you can easily add them to your cart without experiencing any buyer’s remorse. Below, we’ve rounded up stars’ favorite iterations of the sneaker, as well a few of our own, that you’ll be eager to add to your wardrobe ASAP.

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Splash News

Keep it casual like Bella Hadid and wear the low-tops with some slouchy, distressed jeans and a graphic tee.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Lily Aldridge CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Alternatively, tuck a pair of fitted jeans into these high-tops to show off the elevated style. Leave the buckles undone for an especially laidback vibe.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid ’07

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 CREDIT: Nike

For a fall-ready alternative to the traditional white style, try these brown suede versions similar to the ones Gigi Hadid rocked back in 2015.

Nike Air Force 1 High

Nike Air Force 1 High CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Premium LX

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium LX CREDIT: Nike

An iridescent Swoosh creates eye-catching detail on these chic blue kicks.

Nike Air Force 1 07 Premium

Nike Air Force 1 07 Premium CREDIT: Nike

Complete with a metallic finish, these rose gold sneakers will add a touch of shine to any outfit.