Cat Footwear’s Insanely Popular $100 Sneaker Is Now Available in the US for the First Time

Due to overwhelming demand from fans on social media, construction shoe brand Cat Footwear’s unisex Intruder sneaker is now available stateside, exclusively at Urban Outfitters.

While originally only released in the U.K., the company opted to bring the chunky retro sneaker, which was inspired by one of Cat’s OG silhouettes from 1996, to the U.S. after witnessing its popularity. More than 186 influencers in the U.K. have been posting about the style (the result: a reach of over 7 million and an engagement of 2.7 million).

Cat had not been planning to release the shoe, but because of the hype, the brand made the decision to release a limited number of the Intruder sneakers for now (only 450 pairs are available in three colorways: white, black and maroon).

Cat Footwear Intruder sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy

The bulky low-cut sneaker from Cat’s Re-Powered capsule collection offers a mesh and nubuck upper with lace-up enclosure, front and back pull tabs and a textured rubber toe cap. Cat’s signature yellow logo is added to tongue in addition to the lateral side’s heel. A thick, rubber platform outsole completes the shoe, adding a cool utilitarian feel with a ’90s twist.

Shop the retro style for $100, below.

Want more?

Malia Obama Debuts Extra-Long Braids With Sports Bra, Leggings and Cat Boots

Cat Footwear Makes a Scene in Los Angeles With Spring Styles

Cat Footwear Hosts Global Art Contest Using Its Colorado Boot