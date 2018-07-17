Check Out the New FN!

Bryce Harper Has Epic Home Run Derby Performance in Patriotic Under Armour Cleats — That You Can Own Now

By Peter Verry
Bryce Harper, winner of the 2018 Home Run Derby.
CREDIT: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Rex Shutterstock

In stunning comeback fashion, baseball superstar Bryce Harper won the 2018 Home Run Derby last night in front of his Washington Nationals home crowd. But the incredible performance alone didn’t steal the show — his Under Armour cleats were also a hit.

Harper outslugged Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs in the final round of the contest at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. During his four minutes, Harper matched Schwarber’s 18 home runs, and due to crushing two balls more than 440 feet, he got an extra 30 seconds on the clock, where he launched his final bomb.

Bryce Harper during the 2018 Home Run Derby in his patriotic Under Armour Harper 3 Low cleats.
CREDIT: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Rex Shutterstock

The right fielder stepped to the plate wearing Under Armour Harper 3 Low cleats with a patriotic theme, dressed with 50 stars on the upper, and the U.S. Constitution script replica on the upper and sole. Although you can buy them now for $120, most sizes have already sold out.

However, the cleats the baseball player will rock in the MLB All-Star Game tonight are still available in a multitude of sizes via UA.com, also for $120. The other colorway of the Harper 3 Low boasts images of the Washington, D.C. skyline — the U.S. Capitol Building, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial. Other Washington imagery on the cleats includes the water pattern of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and insoles with cherry blossoms.

