Brooks Gets in the Holiday Spirit With Ugly Sweater Sneakers

Christmas is more than a month away, but Brooks already has the holiday spirit.

In stores now is a new take on one of the running brand’s top-tier performance sneakers, the Levitate 2. The shoes boast an upper reminiscent of the fun ugly sweaters people love to wear throughout the season.

“Going on a run with family and friends or even by yourself is a tradition for so many runners during the holidays,” Brooks’ director of footwear merchandising Brice Newton said in a statement. “With the Ugly Sweater Levitate 2, we wanted to inspire runners to keep the tradition alive and to spread cheer with every step.”

The uppers are executed in green, red and white, to stick with the Christmas theme. Also, the shoes boast imagery and accessories to celebrate the holiday throughout such as reindeer, tree and snowflake graphics, green ice rubber with red glitter on the outsole, red and white laces, and two removable bells attached to the tongue. The style also features Brooks’ motto, “Run Happy,” stitched into the upper.

And the sneakers don’t just look good, they also perform. The Levitate 2 employs the brand’s energy-returning DNA AMP midsole and an adaptable FitKnit upper.

The Brooks “Ugly Sweater” Levitate 2 is available at select retailers now, including JackRabbit NYC with a $150 price tag.

Brooks “Ugly Sweater” Levitate 2<span style="font-family:-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;font-size:16px;"> </span> CREDIT: Brooks

