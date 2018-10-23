This Streetwear Brand Attempts to Fit as Many Prints as Possible on a Converse Shoe

Why choose one bold print to adorn your sneakers when you can make an eye-catching pair using multiple?

The latest Converse Chuck 70 collab to hit retail is with edgy L.A.-based streetwear label Brain Dead. The style’s canvas uppers are executed with several distinct prints — the left shoe boasts zebra and green camouflage looks, while the right features cheetah and stars. Also, the tongues employ a polkadot pattern (the right shoe is white with black dots and the left is black with white dots).

Brain Dead added its branding to the lateral sides of each shoe and its insoles. Also, the brand printed the sentences in all caps along the midsole: “To see and be seen as far as the eye can see. Who controls the control men. The same elsewhere.”

And for diehard fans of the classic silhouette, the signature elements of the shoe have not been changed, such as the license plate on each heel and the varnish on the midsole and toecap.

The Brain Dead x Converse Chuck 70 is priced at $109, and is set to hit select retailers like SneakersnStuff on Oct. 26.

Aside from the sneakers, the collaborative collection boasts apparel and accessories such as hoodies, T-shirts and bags.

The heel of one Brain Dead x Converse Chuck 70 shoe. CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

The front of one Brain Dead x Converse Chuck 70 shoe. CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

