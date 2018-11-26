7 Under-$100 Gifts for Your Sporty Wife

Is your wife addicted to the gym? Does she work out more than you do? If so, there are several great gifts you can get her to ensure her training days are her best days.

Below, check out these seven gift suggestions for your fitness-focused wife.

Asics Gel-Fit Sana 4

Asics has a great cross-training sneaker option at a digestible price point in the Gel-Fit Sana 4, complete with a socklike seamless upper for a custom fit.

Asics Gel-Fit Sana 4 CREDIT: Asics

Reebok Active Enhanced Engineered Crew Sock

Motivational quotes atop these sock make them aesthetically on point, while the brand’s Coolmax fabric is designed to keep them lightweight and breathable.

Reebok Active Enhanced Engineered Crew Sock CREDIT: Reebok

Adidas Training Backpack

The Three Stripes designed this backpack to be comfortable and convenient for the avid gym goer, and is able to take some abuse thanks to tough polyester and a coated base.

Adidas Training Backpack CREDIT: Adidas

Lululemon Reversible Un Mat

An ultra-lightweight option, this packable mat is made for yoga lovers who are always on the road. Its moisture-absorbing polyurethane top layer is also a plus.

Lululemon Reversible Un Mat CREDIT: Lululemon

Nike Textured 13-inch Foam Roller

Foam rollers are a great recovery tool after tough training sessions, and this model from Nike is firm with raised sections to work out tightness, aches and pains.

Nike Textured 13-inch Foam Roller CREDIT: Nike

New Balance Printed High Rise Transform Crop 2.0 Tights

Designed with versatility in mind, New Balance made these pants to be comfortable during any type of workout. They’re made with the brand’s sweat-wicking NB Dry fabric and a breathable mesh high-rise contour waistband.

New Balance Printed High Rise Transform Crop 2.0 Tights CREDIT: New Balance

Under Armour Tech Twist Half Zip Long Sleeve Shirt

A good option to stay warm during outdoor workouts or to throw on quickly after gym time is done, this loose-fitting shirt boasts the brand’s UA Tech material, which is designed to dry quickly.

Under Armour Tech Twist Half Zip Long Sleeve Shirt CREDIT: Under Armour

