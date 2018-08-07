Sign up for our newsletter today!

5 Fresh Boys’ Sneakers to Nab During Walmart’s Back-to-School Sale — Starting at $8

By Samantha Peters
It’s that time of year when lazy summer days are winding down and school will soon be back in session. Of course, your tot will want to look and feel his best on his first day back — and you can actually help him do that without spending a fortune.

Thanks to Walmart‘s amazing back-to-school deals, some of the hottest sneaker styles for boys are being offered for as low as $8 (and at that price, you’ll easily be able to stock up on tons of supplies and apparel for the whole family).

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite options he’ll be eager to lace up for the classroom, playground and beyond. But don’t wait too long; sizes are already selling out fast.

 

Athletic Works Boys Athletic Shoe

Athletic Works Boys' Lightweight Knit Athletic Shoe
A cozy knit finish and mesh details make these sneakers ultra-flexible, so he can comfortably wear them 24/7.

Buy: Athletic Works Boys' Knit Athletic Shoe $14.87
AND1 Boys’ Meister Casual Court Shoe

AND1 Boys' Meister Casual Court Shoe

An affordable alternative to the Adidas Superstar, these white kicks were made for recesses spent on the court.

Buy: AND1 Boys' Meister Court Shoe $10.92
Vans Kids Tri Pop SK8-Hi Zip Sneakers

Vans Kids Tri Pop SK8-Hi Zip Sneakers (
Featuring a signature Vans colorway and extra padding on the heel and collar, this classic skate shoe offers the best of comfort and style while he’s popping a wheelie or zipping around the playground.

Buy: Vans Kids Tri Pop SK8-Hi Sneakers $49.99
Air Speed Boys’ Casual Court Sneaker

Air Speed Boys' Casual Court Sneaker
Not only do these black and white sneakers pair well with practically any outfit, but they also feature a padded insole for all-day support.

Buy: Air Speed Boys' Court Sneaker $10.92
Wonder Nation Boys’ Casual Lace-up Shoe

Wonder Nation Boys' Casual Lace-up Shoe

Complete with a denim-like finish and lightweight construction, these timeless kicks will polish off his look for picture day.

Buy: Wonder Nation Boys' Lace-up Shoe $7.88
