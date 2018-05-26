6 Eye-Catching Vans Men’s Sneakers to Own This Summer

If sneakers are your go-to footwear throughout the summer, styles from Vans are a great addition to your rotation. And if you also want looks that stand out, the brand has several pairs you can pick up now sure to get plenty of attention. Here are six bold Vans sneakers you can pick up now on Vans.com.

Vans ATCQ Old Skool

One of the many styles from the line celebrating the legacy oh hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest, the Old Skool is the perfect look for someone wanting to catch eyes.

Vans Flame Slip-On

For longtime fans of Vans, styles executed with flames on the upper are a must-have. And the imagery is a perfect pair with the Slip-On silhouette.

Vans Anaheim Factory Authentic 44 DX

This look is a tribute to the first Vans factory in Anaheim, Calif. It uses details from the original Authentic and pairs them with plush UltraCush insoles.

Vans BMX Checkerboard Era

The checkerboard pattern is synonymous with Vans, and is a must-have look no matter what model you choose for any fan of the brand. And now, you can pick up an eye-catching iteration of the shoe executed in true blue, yellow and white.

Vans Nylon Leopard Old Skool Ghillie

If you want to stand out, leopard print is a pretty good way to do so. The brand’s Old Skool silhouette designed with the print is out now.

Vans Surf Check Sk8-Hi 138 Decon SF

Another sneaker with a checkerboard pattern, this time executed in a sunflower hue, is the Surf Check Sk8-Hi 138 Decon SF. The look boasts elements of traditional black-and-white silhouettes from the brand with the bold colors on the checkerboard upper.

