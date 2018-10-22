The One Product Thousands of Sneakerheads Swear By to Keep Their Kicks Pristine

Whether you’re dropping $75 on a pair of Stan Smiths or $400 on the latest Yeezys, you likely want to keep your kicks looking spotless for as long as possible. And now, according to thousands of self-proclaimed sneakerheads on Amazon, it’s easier than ever to achieve this without a toothbrush and whole lot of manual labor.

Enter Jason Markk’s Premium Shoe Cleaner Brush and Solution. The top-selling kit includes a biodegradable all-natural formula that’s safe enough to use on any material — from nubuck to leather and even suede — without causing any yellowing. Customers also raved about how fast and effective it is, with one claiming it took mere minutes to revive a pair of worn sneakers.

“I own many pairs of Primeknit Adidas and Flyknit Nikes, and I’m very anal when it comes to keeping my sneakers clean,” another reviewer remarked. “After a night out wearing my Triple White Ultra Boosts, I noticed that I had several black and brown marks on them, so before I even made it home I ordered this cleaning kit. It ended up working wonders, making my Ultra Boosts look just as they did out of the box. I decided to use the cleaning kit on the rest of my sneakers, and it worked great on every single pair. ”

Customers did note that while the brush is great for removing stubborn dirt on outsoles, its synthetic fibers make it too abrasive to use on softer uppers like knit or cotton. Instead, users suggested using a finer brush, like a fingernail brush, to prevent ruining more fragile materials.

Made to clean up to 100 pairs of sneakers, the kit retails for $31. Shop it now below while supplies last.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

