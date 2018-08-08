These Are the Best-Selling Shoes of 2018 So Far — And the No. 1 Sneaker Is Only $48

Every quarter, analyst firm NPD Group Inc. releases information on the best-selling sports shoes of the past three months — and now, the results from April to June are in. Topping the list for the second time was the Nike Tanjun, followed by six other Nike styles, two from Jordan and one from Converse. All of the looks were athleisure-heavy, and are sure to dictate street style trends for months to come.

Want to see if your favorites made the list? Check out all the in-demand options, below, and nab your top pairs before they’re all gone.

1. Nike Tanjun

CREDIT: Zappos

A newer take on the best-selling Nike Roshe Run, the mesh design and sleek color palette make these kicks a perfect complement to any outfit.

2. Nike Air Max 270

CREDIT: Nike

Inspired by two iconic Nike Air designs, the Air Max 270 features the brand’s largest “air bag” yet — so you’ll basically feel like you’re walking on a cloud.

3. Air Jordan Retro 11 Low Basketball Shoes

CREDIT: Finish Line

Featuring circular traction for pivoting and a more minimalist design than its predecessors, the Air Jordan 11 can easily be worn from the courts to casual hangouts.

4. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox

CREDIT: Zappos

Beloved by kids and adults alike, this classic shoe unsurprisingly remained in the list’s top five.

5. Nike Air Huarache

CREDIT: Nike

This iconic shoe has been offering the best of comfort and style (just peep that heel clip) since its debut in 1991.

6. Nike Air Force 1 ’07

CREDIT: Nike

A basketball classic turned celebrity favorite (Bella Hadid and Lily Aldrige are huge fans), these all-white kicks continue the prove their lasting power.

7. Nike Revolution 4

CREDIT: Zappos

The Nike Revolution 4 features a silhouette similar to that of the Tanjun, but with the addition of a memory foam insole and extra padding at the heel for enhanced comfort.

8. Air Jordan 10 Retro Basketball Sneakers

The Air Jordan 10 only seems to get better and better with each new iteration. In June, the shoe was released in a red, white and blue colorway for graduation season, while it most recently became available in a “Cement” version.

9. Nike Kawa Slide

CREDIT: Amazon

The Nike Kawa offers superior cushioning and traction in a slide — not to mention, they’re super easy to slip on and off, making them the perfect pick for when you’re hitting the beach or relaxing poolside.

10. Nike Benassi

CREDIT: Nike

Another summer-ready option from Nike, the Benassi slides feature a bold logo on the leather strap for a more athletic style.