These Are the Top 5 Best-Selling Basketball Sneakers on eBay

With the NBA regular season approaching, StubHub announced the basketball sneakers that are selling the most on eBay. And the kicks that took the top spot should come as no surprise to hoops fans.

According to its Second Annual NBA Preview, the Nike signature shoes worn last season by star baller LeBron James came in at No. 1.

Sales were tracked from June 13 to Aug. 31.

The LeBron 15, according to StubHub, more than doubled the sales of the No. 2 pair, the Nike Kyrie 4, worn by James’ former teammate Kyrie Irving. Rounding out the list is the Adidas Dame 4 at No. 3 followed by the Under Armour Curry 5 and the Jordan Westbrook Why Not Zero.1.

If you’re interested in picking up a pair, but don’t want to be potentially out-bid on eBay, you can get a pair online at Nike.com.

James not only had the best-selling sneakers, he also had the jersey fans were buying the most. According to StubHub, more than 12,000 of the baller’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey sold in eBay in July and August, which equates to roughly 200 purchased daily.

Nike.com has sizes left of James’ gold Icon Edition Swingman jersey, which retails for $110.

LeBron James Icon Edition Swingman Jersey Los Angeles Lakers CREDIT: Nike

James and the Los Angeles Lakers will start the NBA regular season on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 18. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

