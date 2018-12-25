7 Great Running Shoes for People With Wide Feet

It’s not easy to find sneakers in wide widths to begin with, and that task gets tougher when you narrow your focus to a specific sport. But leaders in the running market are making it easier to find what you’re looking for.
Below are seven solid wide-width running shoe options for men that you can pick up today.
Asics GT-1000 7
Great for neutral runners or overpronators, the Asics GT-1000 7 is equipped with the brand’s responsive FlyteFoam cushioning and a durable high-abrasion rubber outsole. Also, in a category with prices coming in around $150, this comes with a much more digestible price point at $90.
Hoka One One Arahi 2
This style from Hoka One One boasts a lightweight and supportive J-Frame midsole, a reflective heel for visibility at night and the brand’s early stage Meta-Rocker designed to give it a smooth ride.
New Balance 860v9
This stability style from New Balance features the brand’s soft and durable TruFuse midsole and a no-sew synthetic and mesh upper.
Saucony Guide ISO 2
A stability style with plush cushioning, the Guide ISO 2 is equipped with a lightweight jacquard engineered mesh upper and a reflective heel for night running.
Brooks Addiction 13
This style from Brooks is executed with the brand’s BioMoGo DNA midsole cushioning designed to adapt to your stride, a heel segmented crash pad made to make transitions smoother and a breathable mesh upper.
Mizuno Wave Inspire 14
Mizuno employed several proprietary technologies in the Wave Inspire 14 including its Intercool ventilation system for breathability and its durable and shock-absorbing U4ic Midsole.
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35
Equipped with full-length Zoom Air cushioning, the latest shoe from the Pegasus franchise also boasts Flywire cables on the upper to keep your foot secure and a stretchy and supportive mesh upper.
