5 Best Running Shoes for Women With Flat Feet

By Samantha Peters
CREDIT: New Balance

Having flat feet can be especially painful for runners, but it doesn’t mean you have to give up on your favorite form of exercise altogether. Retailers offer a variety of sneakers optimized for comfort, stability and motion control to help people with low arches avoid future aches and sores.

Below, we’ve rounded up five sneaker styles from New Balance, Saucony, Nike and others designed to keep your flat feet happy with every stride.

1. Asics Gel-Kayano 24

Featuring Asics’ signature Fluidride technology, the Gel-Kayano 24 boasts enhanced cushioning and shock absorption. The pair is also made of multi-directional stretch, so you’ll get a super snug fit and thus enhanced stability.

 

 

CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Asics Gel-Kayano 24 $119.95
2. New Balance 1260v7

An especially sleek option for overpronators, the New Balance 1260v7 features a dual density, nitrogen-infused midsole to help prevent your feet from rolling inward and for added arch support. Another bonus? Special crash pads provide you with stabilization in the heel, while a TPU upper offers the same effect in the body of the shoe.

CREDIT: New Balance

Buy: New Balance 1260 v7 $159.99
3. Nike LunarGlide 9

The Nike LunarGlide 9 features a soft UI midsole that contracts and expands to the shape of your foot, as well as Flywire technology built in the laces for additional midsole support. Raised pods on the heel and toe offer extra cushioning and outstanding grip on a range of surfaces.

CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Nike LunarGlide 9 $65.99
4. Saucony Guide 10 Running Shoe

An SRC Landing Zone helps absorb shock, while an Everun topsole offers all-around cushioning in this ultra-comfy option. Made of EVA materials, it’s also extremely lightweight yet durable, and features a removable insole perfect for those who use orthotics.

CREDIT: Amazon

Buy: Saucony Guide 10 Running Shoe $42.37
5. Mizuno Wave Rider 20

Indicative of its name, the Mizuno Wave Inspire 13 features a wave-like shape in the base that guides and stabilizes the foot. A U4ic midsole platform also gives you a softer touchdown, without hindering responsiveness.

Buy: Mizuno Wave Rider 20 $80
