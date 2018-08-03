6 Best Nike Sneaker Deals for Women From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is already in full swing, but there’s still time left to nab some seriously cool kicks at a fraction of their original cost. Through Sunday, a range of Nike sneakers are up to 25 percent off in stores and on Nordstrom.com. Below, we’ve done the shopping for you and rounded up our favorites from the sale — so all you have to do is click, “add to cart.”

1. Nike Air Max Thea Sneaker

Featuring a shock-absorbing midsole and lightweight construction, these sleek gray kicks are designed for ultimate comfort on the go. Originally $105, they’re now on sale for $78.90.

2. Nike Classic Cortez Sneaker

Championed by Nike it-girl Bella Hadid, this retro-classic style has quickly become a closet staple. The best part? You can now get them for 25 percent off.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

3. Nike Presto Fly Sneaker

If you’re looking for a pair of basic black sneakers, the Nike Presto Fly is your go-to. The sleek hue makes them easy to wear with any outfit, while rubber pods at the heel and toe offer additional cushioning. Nab them now for a cool $82.90 — down from $110.

4. Nike Free RN 2018 Running Shoe

These blush kicks are more than just a pretty exterior. They feature a stabilizing heel strap for a super snug fit and multi-direction grooves in the tread for ultimate traction, so you can look and feel your best while you work out. Originally $100, they’re now on sale for $74.90.

5. Nike Zoom All Out Low 2 Running Shoe

Designed for ultimate comfort and speed, these performance sneakers are a great option for runners. They’re currently priced at $104.90, so you’ll be saving nearly $35 if you decide to snatch them up in time.

6. Nike Free TR8 Training Shoe

A lightweight training shoe in a peachy colorblock finish, the Nike Free TR8 can easily take you from running laps to post-workout errands in style. Get them now for $74.90 — originally $100.