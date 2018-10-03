5 Popular Nike SB Shoes to Shop Now, In Honor of Creator Sandy Bodecker’s Death

Nike veteran Sandy Bodecker has passed away after 36 years at the company. Most recently appointed as VP of special projects, Boderick is best known for his development and presentation of the SB line, which helped cement Nike as a giant in the skateboarding world since the collection launched back in 2002.

As a tribute to the iconic creator, we’ve rounded up five popular Nike SB styles — from classic silhouettes to more modern versions — to rock now.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro

One of the earliest SB looks to hit the market, the Dunk reimagined a classic hoops shoe into a skate style with extra padding and more durable materials. Today, the shoe is seen in three different iterations, including the Low Pro, which is finished in a denim-like material and features a flexible rubber outsole for added grip and basketball-inspired pivot circle to help you change directions with ease.

Nike Blazer Low

The Blazer also retooled a classic basketball style into a skate shoe, with its latest versions including a sleek leather low top.

Nike SB Blazer Mid

Another Blazer style, the Nike SB Blazer Mid boasts lightweight cushioning and a luxe light blue upper executed in genuine suede and leather.

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

The Air Max Bruin Vapor features the brand’s signature Max Air cushioning, while updating a classic silhouette with a more streamlined fit and lower profile to help your foot sit closer to the ground for better boardfeel.

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Slip-on Canvas

Designed with insights from legendary skateboarder Stefan Janoski, this silhouette offers the best of skate-performance technology — including a Nike Zoom Air unit in the sockliner and a durable herringbone pattern outsole — all in an easy-to-wear slip-on style.

