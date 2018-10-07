SHOP: 4 Best Alternatives to the Nike React Element 87 Sneaker

The Nike React Element 87 is arguably the best sneaker delivered from the Swoosh in 2018. But they’re tough to get.

Aside from the eye-catching aesthetics of the brand’s beloved lifestyle shoe, fans love the kicks for their step-in comfort, supplied by Nike’s acclaimed React cushioning. The new tech supplies a plush ride, something your feet will love.

But if you’re sick of striking out on release date, there are several styles from Nike you could buy online today boasting React, sure to keep your feet happy. Shop four of the sneaker styles here.

Nike Epic React Flyknit

This performance running sneaker boasts a look good enough to wear out and about, even when you’re not working up a sweat getting some miles in on the road. And if React cushioning isn’t enough reason to buy, the shoes also feature Nike’s celebrated Flyknit on its upper.

Nike Odyssey React

This look is another performance runner to employ React cushioning. However, this one comes in at a lower price point than the Epic React Flyknit. (The Odyssey also opts for a different breathable upper material than the Epic React Flyknit.)

Nike Legend React

The running shoe is executed with a breathable upper paired with synthetic overlays, sections of rubber near the toe and heel for traction that’s durable, and an inner sleeve for a snug fit.

Nike F.C.

The lone sneaker on the list that’s not a running shoe, the F.C. is a model built to perform while playing soccer on different court surfaces. Despite its performance benefits, it also delivers on the aesthetics side, executed in a military-inspired colorway with a camouflage pattern on the tongue.

