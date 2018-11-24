These Are the Best Nike Kyrie Shoes You Can Buy Today

Kyrie Irving is arguably the most electrifying player to watch in the NBA. And equally as compelling are the signature sneakers Nike produces for the baller.

Although his shoe franchise is still young, hoops fans and sneakerheads alike are infatuated with the Nike Kyrie line. And the Swoosh released the first colorway of his newest shoe today, the Nike Kyrie 5 “Blk Mgc.”

The court-ready style features the brand’s new Air Zoom Turbo technology (which provides wider cushioning in the forefoot), a curved traction pattern on the outsole that wraps around the upper (a staple of Irving’s newer shoes) and a flytrap overlay mid-foot designed for better lockdown.

The Nike Kyrie 5 “Blk Mgc” retails in men’s sizing for $130. It is also available in boy’s sizing for $110.

Nike Kyrie 5 “Blk Mgc” CREDIT: Nike

But the Kyrie 5 isn’t the only shoe from Irving and Nike that you could pick up today.

Fans of his last shoe, the Nike Kyrie 4, can pick up several colorways of the shoe today via Nike.com for $120. For this look, Nike paired lightweight foam cushioning with a Zoom Air unit in the heel and added suede panels on the upper for durability.

It is also available in sizing for big kids ($100) and little kids ($80).

Nike Kyrie 4 CREDIT: Nike

Another look bearing his name is the Nike Kyrie Low, which comes with a $110 price tag in men’s sizes. The low-cut performance style boasts responsive Zoom Air forefoot cushioning and the curved outsole synonymous with Irving’s line.

Nike Kyrie Low CREDIT: Nike

