6 Neutral Running Shoes to Buy on Global Running Day

By Peter Verry
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35
CREDIT: Nike

Global Running Day 2018 is here, the day all runners — hardcore or casual — should lace up and put in some miles. But before you hit the road, why not pick up a new pair of sneakers? For the neutral runner, today’s top brands have several styles out now that could help you get some cardio in on the streets.

New Balance 880v8

This look from the Boston-based brand features an upper executed with engineered mesh and no-sew overlays to keep it lightweight and breathable, as well as a blown rubber outsole and a Trufuse midsole.

Buy: New Balance 880v8 $124.99
Mizuno Wave Rider 21

This look from Mizuno boasts several of the brand’s technologies such as an AirMesh upper, its durable U4icX Midsole and Intercool ventilation system.

Buy: Mizuno Wave Rider 21 $120
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

This look from the Swoosh features a breathable mesh upper, full-length Zoom Air for the first time and Flywire cables to keep your foot locked in.

Buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 $120
Asics Gel-Nimbus 20

For the latest update to the brand’s critically acclaimed franchise, Asics employed a number of its innovations including Gel in the forefoot and heel, a FluidFit upper and an external heel clutching system.

Buy: Asics Gel-Nimbus 20 $160
Brooks Launch 5

The update to the launch line boasts BioMoGo DNA midsole cushioning, the brand’s Midfoot Transition Zone for smooth heel-to-toe transition and an air mesh upper.

Buy: Brooks Launch 5 $100
Saucony Ride ISO

This style is designed with the brand’s Everun topsole construction paired with a Pwrfoam midsole, as well as an engineered mesh upper for a dynamic and lightweight fit.

Buy: Saucony Ride ISO $120
