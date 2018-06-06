6 Neutral Running Shoes to Buy on Global Running Day

Global Running Day 2018 is here, the day all runners — hardcore or casual — should lace up and put in some miles. But before you hit the road, why not pick up a new pair of sneakers? For the neutral runner, today’s top brands have several styles out now that could help you get some cardio in on the streets.

New Balance 880v8

This look from the Boston-based brand features an upper executed with engineered mesh and no-sew overlays to keep it lightweight and breathable, as well as a blown rubber outsole and a Trufuse midsole.

Mizuno Wave Rider 21

This look from Mizuno boasts several of the brand’s technologies such as an AirMesh upper, its durable U4icX Midsole and Intercool ventilation system.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

This look from the Swoosh features a breathable mesh upper, full-length Zoom Air for the first time and Flywire cables to keep your foot locked in.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 20

For the latest update to the brand’s critically acclaimed franchise, Asics employed a number of its innovations including Gel in the forefoot and heel, a FluidFit upper and an external heel clutching system.

Brooks Launch 5

The update to the launch line boasts BioMoGo DNA midsole cushioning, the brand’s Midfoot Transition Zone for smooth heel-to-toe transition and an air mesh upper.

Saucony Ride ISO

This style is designed with the brand’s Everun topsole construction paired with a Pwrfoam midsole, as well as an engineered mesh upper for a dynamic and lightweight fit.

