5 Most On-Trend Men’s Sneakers to Shop Now

There are plenty of sneakers out now for men to choose from that are guaranteed to catch eyes wherever you go. Here are six trendy looks out now that would be great additions to your collection.

Shop Small

Buying kicks from the biggest brands isn’t for everyone. And if you want to shop with a smaller brand, the Royale Blanco from Greats may be for you. The sneaker boast a classic look and is executed with premium materials.

Dad Shoe

Some insiders believe the term “dad shoe” isn’t an accurate name for the trend, but whatever you want to call it, classic kicks with a chunkier profile are in. And few sneakers with this look are as eye-catching as the New Balance 990v4.

Forever Classic

People will continue to buy the staple shoes from brands that transcend generations as quickly as they get restocked. The Stan Smith from Adidas Originals is one of the shoes that is an eternal favorite.

Luxury Look

Fashion-focused brands outside of the athletic market are making sneakers people love, including the Triple S model from Balenciaga, which is executed in calfskin.

Retro Runners

Regardless of how many years pass, people will always love kicks from the past. And today, the silhouettes of choice are running looks. Nike has a popular style out now, the Air Safari, which made its debut in 1987.

