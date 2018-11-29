Sign up for our newsletter today!

Our Guide to the Best Men’s Running Shoes of the Year

By Peter Verry
Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom Reflective Connected
CREDIT: Under Armour

Not every man who runs needs the same type of sneaker, which may make holiday shopping for the runner in your life difficult.

But you’re in luck with these seven suggestions for shoes all types of running enthusiasts will love.

Saucony Kinvara 9

If a neutral running shoe with a great ride is what they’re looking for, the Kinvara 9 from Saucony may be for you. It boasts energy-returning Everun cushioning and a minimalistic upper to keep the sneaker light.

Brooks Revel 2

For the person who wants to wear a good-looking sneaker out after a quick run, the Brooks Revel 2 pairs performance attributes such as a sock-absorbing midsole with lifestyle aesthetics.

New Balance 1260v7

If a stability shoe is a must, this New Balance style is a solid choice. It boasts plush midsole cushioning and a blown rubber outsole for improved shock absorption.

Asics Gel-Kayano 25

One of the most beloved running shoe franchises of all time, this Asics look is great for over pronators with its enhanced stability and support system.

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14

This style from Nike pairs two fan-favorite cushioning technologies from the brand: a full-length Zoom Air unit with React. The brand said its to give the shoe a smooth ride.

Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom Reflective Connected

For the night runner, this look features a reflective panel on the upper. And for the athlete focused on improvement, it has UA Record Sensor technology to pair with your smartphone and MapMyRun app.

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0

Equipped with the acclaimed Boost energy-returning cushioning, this sneaker also features another popular Adidas technology: a flexible and breathable Primeknit upper.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Fore more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.

