6 Best Men’s Running Shoes for Flat Feet

Flat feet can cause problems for people who want to get outside and run. But brands have worked diligently to make performance stability running shoes that combat this issue.

Here are six of the best running shoes for men with flat feet that you can buy now ahead of your next run.

Mizuno Wave Inspire 14

This look from Mizuno is built with the brand’s DynaMotion Fit system, which features an upper that moves with your foot, as well as a midsole boasting its U4ic and U4icX midsole technologies, and a durable proprietary X10 carbon rubber outsole.

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21

This look from the Swoosh features Dynamic Fit technology (Flywire with an internal arch band) for stability that’s meant to adapt to your foot, a one-piece Flymesh upper for breathability and forefoot Zoom Air cushioning for responsiveness.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18

Brooks latest look in the Adrenaline franchise boasts the brand’s Progressive Diagonal Rollbar, a midsole with three densities of cushioning for progressive pronation control and a full-length segmented Crash Pad designed for smooth transitions.

Saucony Liberty ISO

This style is executed with the brand’s acclaimed Everun midsole, an engineered stretch-mesh upper, its proprietary Isofit system made to adapt to the shape and motion of your runner’s foot and a medial TPU guidance frame.

New Balance 1260v7

From New Balance, the 1260v7 is equipped with a nitrogen-infused FuelCell midsole, a blown rubber outsole and a no-sew synthetic/TPU upper.

Asics Gel-Kayano 25

The latest in the Gel-Kayano lineup from Asics features FlyteFoam Propel and FlyteFoam Lyte cushioning technologies, which are paired with rear and forefoot gel cushioning.

