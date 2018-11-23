Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Men’s Gifts for the Fitness Fanatic — Starting at $14

By Peter Verry
Reebok Boston Headquarters Gym
The Reebok gym has rubber floor panels built to absorb impact from dropped weights.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

For the fitness-focused man, time in the weight room is the best part of his day. Make sure the gym rat in your life is equipped with what he needs to have a great workout. Browse these seven suggestions of gifts that will get them through the toughest of training sessions.

Reebok JJ II

NFL star J.J. Watt’s second signature training sneaker is built to take a beating during any type of workout. The shoes boast a lightweight and breathable Flexweave upper and a high-performance outsole for improved traction.

Reebok JJ II
Reebok JJ II
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok JJ II $100
Under Armour MK-1 Shorts

These moisture-wicking shorts are made with anti-odor tech and the brand’s light and soft HeatGear fabric.

Under Armour MK-1 Shorts
Under Armour MK-1 shorts
CREDIT: Under Armour
Buy: Under Armour MK-1 Shorts $35
Nike 3/4 Training Tights

These training tights from the Swoosh are equipped with Dri-Fit tech designed to wick sweat and a muscle-supporting compressive design.

Nike 3/4 Training Tights
Nike 3/4 training tights
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike 3/4 Training Tights $32
Adidas Freelift Climaheat Hoodie

This hoodie is designed to keep you warm when the workouts head outside. The look features Adidas’ Climaheat insulation and the brand’s FreeLift pattern that allows for better overhead movement.

Adidas Freelift Climaheat Hoodie
Adidas Freelift Climaheat hoodie
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Freelift Climaheat Hoodie $100
New Balance Q Speed Jacquard Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

To get rid of sweat, New Balance made this shirt with moisture-managing NB Dry X technology. It also features breathable jacquard mesh fabric.

New Balance Q Speed Jacquard Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
New Balance Q Speed jacquard short-sleeve t-shirt
CREDIT: New Balance
Buy: Q Speed Jacquard T-Shirt $45
Puma Energy 2-in-1 Backpack

Get to and from the gym with ease by packing your gear into this bag from Puma. It features a zippered-off section for your shoes and can be used as a backpack or a duffel.

Puma Energy 2-in-1 Backpack
Puma Energy 2-in-1 backpack
CREDIT: Puma
Buy: Puma Energy 2-in-1 Backpack $90
Reebok Low-Cut Sock

This style is made to feel seamless and stay in place, and also employs a reinforced toe and heel to keep it durable.

Reebok Low-Cut Sock
Reebok low-cut sock
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Low-Cut Sock $14
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

