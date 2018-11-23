7 Men’s Gifts for the Fitness Fanatic — Starting at $14

For the fitness-focused man, time in the weight room is the best part of his day. Make sure the gym rat in your life is equipped with what he needs to have a great workout. Browse these seven suggestions of gifts that will get them through the toughest of training sessions.
Reebok JJ II
NFL star J.J. Watt’s second signature training sneaker is built to take a beating during any type of workout. The shoes boast a lightweight and breathable Flexweave upper and a high-performance outsole for improved traction.
Under Armour MK-1 Shorts
These moisture-wicking shorts are made with anti-odor tech and the brand’s light and soft HeatGear fabric.
Nike 3/4 Training Tights
These training tights from the Swoosh are equipped with Dri-Fit tech designed to wick sweat and a muscle-supporting compressive design.
Adidas Freelift Climaheat Hoodie
This hoodie is designed to keep you warm when the workouts head outside. The look features Adidas’ Climaheat insulation and the brand’s FreeLift pattern that allows for better overhead movement.
New Balance Q Speed Jacquard Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
To get rid of sweat, New Balance made this shirt with moisture-managing NB Dry X technology. It also features breathable jacquard mesh fabric.
Puma Energy 2-in-1 Backpack
Get to and from the gym with ease by packing your gear into this bag from Puma. It features a zippered-off section for your shoes and can be used as a backpack or a duffel.
Reebok Low-Cut Sock
This style is made to feel seamless and stay in place, and also employs a reinforced toe and heel to keep it durable.
