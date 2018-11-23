7 Men’s Gifts for the Fitness Fanatic — Starting at $14

For the fitness-focused man, time in the weight room is the best part of his day. Make sure the gym rat in your life is equipped with what he needs to have a great workout. Browse these seven suggestions of gifts that will get them through the toughest of training sessions.

Reebok JJ II

NFL star J.J. Watt’s second signature training sneaker is built to take a beating during any type of workout. The shoes boast a lightweight and breathable Flexweave upper and a high-performance outsole for improved traction.

Reebok JJ II CREDIT: Reebok

Under Armour MK-1 Shorts

These moisture-wicking shorts are made with anti-odor tech and the brand’s light and soft HeatGear fabric.

Under Armour MK-1 shorts CREDIT: Under Armour

Nike 3/4 Training Tights

These training tights from the Swoosh are equipped with Dri-Fit tech designed to wick sweat and a muscle-supporting compressive design.

Nike 3/4 training tights CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Freelift Climaheat Hoodie

This hoodie is designed to keep you warm when the workouts head outside. The look features Adidas’ Climaheat insulation and the brand’s FreeLift pattern that allows for better overhead movement.

Adidas Freelift Climaheat hoodie CREDIT: Adidas

New Balance Q Speed Jacquard Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

To get rid of sweat, New Balance made this shirt with moisture-managing NB Dry X technology. It also features breathable jacquard mesh fabric.

New Balance Q Speed jacquard short-sleeve t-shirt CREDIT: New Balance

Puma Energy 2-in-1 Backpack

Get to and from the gym with ease by packing your gear into this bag from Puma. It features a zippered-off section for your shoes and can be used as a backpack or a duffel.

Puma Energy 2-in-1 backpack CREDIT: Puma

Reebok Low-Cut Sock

This style is made to feel seamless and stay in place, and also employs a reinforced toe and heel to keep it durable.

Reebok low-cut sock CREDIT: Reebok

