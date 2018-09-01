Huge Labor Day Deals on Men’s Sneakers You Can Shop Now — Starting at $34

The Labor Day weekend has officially started, bringing with it tons of stellar sneaker deals to help you gear up for fall. Whether you’re looking for a pair to elevate your street style or start the season off right with new workout goals, we’ve rounded up the best discounts on men’s sneakers you can nab this holiday weekend.

Below, shop coveted styles from Adidas, New Balance and more.

Adidas Tubular Doom Sock Shoe

Journeys has slashed this popular sneaker style by 50 percent. The sleek design features a breathable knit upper and sock silhouette for an especially on-trend fit.

Mens adidas Tubular Doom sock shoe. CREDIT: Journeys

Nike Flex Experience RN 7 Running Shoe

Take an additional 15 percent off this classic Nike running shoe — which has already been reduced from $64.99 to $54.99 — on FamousFootwear.com. What’s more, if you go through with the purchase, you can also nab another pair of lesser or equal value for half off.

Nike Flex Experience RN 7 running shoe. CREDIT: Famous Footwear

Nike Air Huarache

Named one of the best-selling sneakers of 2018 so far, the Nike Huarache features an iconic heel clip and elevated air sole to easily take you from the gym to the streets in comfort and style. Available in a range of different hues, it’s currently being offered for 30 percent off on Footlocker.com.

Nike Air Huarache. CREDIT: Footlocker.com

Dr. Scholl’s Roundabout Chukka Sneaker

This sophisticated chukka sneaker is now 30 percent off on Dr.Scholl’s.com. Its sleek leather finish makes it polished enough for the office, while a cushioned footbed is designed to make days spent on your feet actually bearable.

Dr. Scholl’s Roundabout chukka sneaker. CREDIT: Dr. Scholl's

New Balance 574 Casual Sport Sneakers

Equal parts sleek and sporty, this versatile sneaker pairs just as well with joggers as it does with jeans. Originally $99.99, it’s now $59.98 on Macys.com.

New Balance 574 casual sport sneakers. CREDIT: Macy's

Asics Gel-Contend 4 Running Shoe

As part of Famous’ Footwear‘s BOGO half off plus 15 percent off sale, you’ll nab this comfy runner for a fraction of the cost. It features a laminate midcage for ultimate stability and support, as well as Rearfoot GEL cushioning to expertly absorb shock.

Asics Gel-Contend 4 running shoe. CREDIT: Famous Footwear

