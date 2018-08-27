6 Supercharged Sports Cleats for Boys — Starting at $19

The fall sports season will soon be kicking off. To help you get your boys into gear, we’ve gathered up a selection of tough-working cleats for soccer, football and more.

Many of the athletic market’s biggest brands make turf-ready styles for youths, packed with cutting-edge performance features designed to take kids’ on-field game to the next level. Here are a few of our favorite shoes for boys from brands like Under Armour, Adidas, Nike and more. Stay tuned for a roundup of top girls’ cleat styles.

1. Adidas Predator 18.3 FG

Featuring a trendy socklike knit accent at the ankle, this firm-ground soccer style is designed for superior agility and control on the field. Hybrid studs deliver rotation and traction for quick cuts, sprints, turns and stops, while embossing on the upper promotes improved ball handling.

2. Nike Mercurial Superfly VI Academy Neymar Jr MG

With its bold yellow and striking feather motif detailing, this multiground cleat — named for Brazilian soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior — will help any young player stand out on the field. Key features include a stretchy Dynamic Fit ankle collar and a microtexture on the upper that delivers precise touch at high speeds.

3. Under Armour Speed Phantom

Designed for football, the Speed Phantom has an open-holed mesh tongue construction to help keep feet cool and dry. Secondary cleats engage to provide superior grip for razor-sharp cuts and explosive acceleration.

4. Umbro Finale

Part of Target’s exclusive Umbro collection, introduced in February, this versatile and affordable soccer cleat has a high-traction rubber outsole that is suitable for every surface and level of play. A padded tongue, heel collar and sock liner help pump up the comfort factor.

5. Puma Future 2.4 FG/AG

Packed with style and performance, this sleek soccer style from Puma can be worn on both hard natural surfaces and synthetic turf. The shoe’s outsole combines both conical and bladed studs, offering an optimal mix between stability and agility.

6. New Balance JSFDFv4

This flashy soccer style from New Balance will light up the field with its dynamic color scheme and sleek silhouette. Key performance features include textured detailing on the upper for better ball control, a lower toe spring for added comfort and a mesh lining for extra airflow.

