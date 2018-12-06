How to Find the Best Deals on Yeezys for the Holidays

There are plenty of Yeezy fans out there who have had trouble getting Kanye West’s sneakers throughout the year. But that doesn’t mean it has to be difficult — or expensive — for you to shop for them for the holidays. Before you hit your go-to retailers and spend a fortune, here’s how to find the best deals on Yeezys.

Yeezy Supply

West’s sneakers with Adidas aren’t a staple on the site, but you will find several other creations from the rapper-turned-designer including the acclaimed Desert Boot and the Crepe Boot styles.

Yeezy Thick Suede Desert Boot CREDIT: Yeezy Supply

Adidas.com

The sneakers don’t last very long on the e-commerce platform, but the Adidas web store is a great place to get Yeezy styles on release date.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White” CREDIT: Adidas

Yeezy Mafia

If you’re looking to secure a pair of a limited Adidas Yeezy sneaker before they drop, ensuring you don’t miss out, Yeezymafia.com is a great place to do it.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sesame” CREDIT: Adidas

Stadium Goods and Other Consignment Stores

Since most Yeezy styles sell out quickly and end up on the resale market within hours of hitting the market, consignment stores (including Stadium Goods) are a great place to look for the pair you missed out on.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

StockX

This platform not only tracks how much the sneakers are selling for in the resale market, it also has pairs of Yeezys for you to shop that are verified authentic.

Adidas Yeezy 500 “Salt” CREDIT: StockX

