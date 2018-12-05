How to Find the Best Deals on Jordans for Christmas

Sneaker diehards are sure to ask for an Air Jordan silhouette for Christmas. But finding the best deal on them may prove difficult.

The places you can shop will vary depending on the style they’re looking for. Before you head out to shop, consider these suggestions so you ensure you get the gift right without wiping out your bank account.

Stadium Goods and Other Consignment Shops

If the look sold out worldwide in minutes when it dropped, Stadium Goods and other consignment stores are sure to have a pair. Yes, you will likely pay more than retail for the sneakers, but this route will ensure you get an authentic pair and a second chance at a shoe that eluded the Air Jordan fan when it debuted. (And Stadium Goods also often runs promotions around the holidays.)

Air Jordan 4 “Travis Scott” CREDIT: Nike

StockX

Want a rare look that’s verified real but don’t feel like getting off your couch? StockX is a great option for you. And because it is the “stock market of things,” you can track how much the sneakers are selling for however much people are buying them.

Union x Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Blue Toe” CREDIT: StockX

Foot Locker and Other Chain Retailers

For general-release sneakers (the ones that don’t sell out right away), shop at Foot Locker and other chains that will likely have holiday sales and discounts that boutiques or consignment shops won’t offer.

Jordan Why Not Zero.1 Low CREDIT: Foot Locker

For more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

6 Perfect Gifts for CrossFit Lovers

7 Men’s Gifts for the Fitness Fanatic — Starting at $14

6 Great Gifts for Your Sporty Husband — Starting at $18