5 Court-Ready Men’s Basketball Sneakers You Can Nab for $100 or Less

With the NBA preseason starting tomorrow, you may be inspired to invest in a new pair of kicks. If you’re not willing to spend a small fortune on the latest drop, though, there are some equally stylish and durable options that will help you kill it on the courts without breaking the bank.

From naturally affordable picks to coveted styles that have just gone on sale, we’ve rounded up our favorite performance-driven looks currently retailing for $100 or less. Below, shop styles perfect for a baller on a budget from brands like Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and more.

Nike Mamba Rage

This model in the range for retired NBA great Kobe Bryant features Flyweave construction for support and breathability where you need it the most, Lunarlon foam cushioning and a micro-tuned traction pattern built to prevent slipping.

Under Armour SC 3Zero II

The latest look in Stephen Curry’s other line of shoes with Under Armour, the SC 3Zero II, is built with a Maxprene upper for comfort and breathability, a singular webbed lace system and a dual-density Micro G midsole with Charged Cushioning underneath the heel.

Nike Kyrie Flytrap

This look bearing the name of NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is executed with a durable knit and textured screen print upper, a lightly cushioned tongue and collar, and a forefoot Zoom Air unit for cushioning.

Jordan Super.Fly Low

Normally $130, this look is on sale now via Foot Locker. The sneakers feature Nike’s acclaimed React cushioning tech, a pressure mapped outsole for targeted grip and the Fight Web lacing system to keep your foot locked in.

Adidas Harden Vol. 2

NBA MVP James Harden’s second shoe with Adidas, the Harden Vol. 2, boasts a foot-hugging semi-burrito tongue for lockdown, a sock-like bootie construction for support, an atypical lacing system for personalized fit and Boost cushioning. It retails for $140, but is on sale now for $99.99 on Footlocker.com.

