5 Best Men’s Adidas Boost Sneakers on Sale Right Now — Up to 50 percent Off

Ever since Adidas introduced its Boost cushioning in 2013, consumers have been enjoying the soft, energy-returning feel under their feet in a number of the brand’s performance and lifestyle sneakers. Indeed, the cushioning platform has quickly become a favorite of many sneaker wearers across the globe, even converting a few die-hard Nike supporters over to the Three Stripes. It’s just that good.

Adidas’ Boost models usually cost a bit more than the brand’s traditionally cushioned models, but as the old saying goes, you get what you pay for — in this case, some of the most comfortable sneakers on the market. That doesn’t mean you can’t still score a great deal on a pair of Boosts, as a number of the brand’s styles utilizing the bouncy foam are on sale at Adidas.com with discounts up to 50 percent. Here are our top picks for the best men’s Boost sneakers that won’t break the bank.

Ultra Boost Parley

Grab a great pair of Ultra Boosts and help save the ocean at the same time. In partnership with Parley for the Oceans, these are constructed with recycled ocean plastic waste. Originally priced at $200, they’re on sale for $140.

NMD CS1 Parley

A Parley edition of the NMD CS1 is also available, featuring the City Sock design in a fresh aqua tone. Originally $220, they’re now half off at $110.

Adidas NMD CS1 Parley CREDIT: Adidas

A 16+ Purecontrol Ultra Boost

Inspired by the Ace 16+ soccer boot, now you can enjoy the sleek look off the pitch with this street-ready Ultra Boost hybrid. Enjoy 30 percent savings for this “Oreo” colorway as well as an all-white edition.

Adidas A 16+ Purecontrol Ultra Boost CREDIT: Adidas

Ultra Boost All-Terrain

The Ultra Boost goes rugged for this beefed-up edition ready for off-road excursions, featuring a midtop and extra tread on the sole. Originally $220, they’re now 40 percent off at $132.

Adidas Ultraboost All-Terrain CREDIT: Adidas

Ultra Boost Laceless

The Ultra Boost goes sans laces for this stylish minimalist iteration. The clean all-white colorway pictured here and a black/white version are available for 30 percent off.