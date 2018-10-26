Bella Hadid Loves Fuzzy Socks, Proves She’s Just Like Us

Bella Hadid is just like you and me — when temperatures start to drop, her feet get cold. Enter: fuzzy socks.

The 22-year-old supermodel took to Instagram Stories today to show herself sporting a pair of fuzzy socks. In the snap, she’s wearing all-black Nike Air Max 270 sneakers with a pair of cozy-looking aqcream-colored socks that pretty much double as foot blankets. “No longer not wearing fuzzy socks every morning,” she wrote over the shot along, with a temperature stamp of 41 degrees.

It’s no surprise to see Hadid wearing an Air Max silhouette, as she’s a Nike ambassador with a known affinity for the iconic shoe, which was released in 1987. The 270 was inspired by the Air Max 180 and Air Max 93 and comes with Nike’s biggest heel Air unit yet. The style also happens to be marked down from its original price of $150 right now in triple black.

