6 Men’s Sneakers to Nab From ASOS’ Early Labor Day Sale — Starting at $50

Labor Day is still a few days off, but it appears the fashion savings associated with the holiday have already begun. Now through Sept. 3, ASOS is offering 20 percent off all its merchandise — including some popular sneakers for men you’ll be eager to nab this fall.

From recently released styles to classic looks you’ve come to know and love, we’ve rounded up six pairs to add to your shopping cart from Adidas, Reebok and more. Simply use code DAYOFF at checkout to take advantage of the amazing deal before it’s gone.

Adidas Originals Yung-1 Sneakers

A patriotic take on the dad sneaker trend, the Yung-1 is a must-have for any street-style star.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker

Round out your capsule wardrobe with a classic pair of Stan Smiths, featuring a recognizable green heel tab and eyelet accents.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneaker. CREDIT: ASOS

Puma Thunder Desert Sneakers

Go back to black in the chunky Puma Thunder Desert, which launched in the versatile colorway this month.

Puma Thunder Desert sneakers. CREDIT: ASOS

Adidas Originals NMD_R1 sneakers

Equal parts sophisticated and sporty, these all-white kicks will go with everything in your closet.

Adidas Originals NMD_R1 sneakers. CREDIT: ASOS

Reebok Aztrek Sneakers

Back by popular demand this summer, the Reebok Aztreck is the ultimate cure for your ’90s nostalgia. Pair the statement sneakers with joggers or slouchy jeans for an especially retro look.

Reebok Aztrek sneakers. CREDIT: ASOS

Vans Old Skool Checkerboard Sneakers

Red checkerboard details add a pop of color to this iconic skate shoe, perfect for elevating your campus style.

Vans Old Skool Checkerboard sneakers. CREDIT: ASOS

