Asics’ New Tech-Loaded Volleyball Shoe Is Designed to Dominate on the Court

Asics’ latest tech-heavy sneaker isn’t for runners, the category the brand is a leader in. Instead, the performance style is made for volleyball players.

Available now is the Netburner Ballistic FF, a court-ready volleyball shoe the brand said is designed with enhanced flexibility and stability in mind. The sneaker is equipped with a plethora of Asics’ latest tech innovations.

According to Asics, the style features a midsole that is roughly 35 percent lighter than the industrial standard material and is also about 10 percent more durable than the proprietary Flytefoam midsoles found in its coveted running shoes.

The Netburner Ballistic FF, the brand said, also boasts three of its court category technologies for the first time.

One innovation used is Twistruss, which was featured for its ability to improve agility and speed via responsive twisting motions within the shoe. Another is a version of its Flytefoam midsole that is built specifically for the court. Lastly, Asics made the sneaker with a tricircular outsole tread pattern that is designed to withstand high-impact movements.

The Asics Netburner Ballistic FF can be picked up now via Asics.com and at Asics retail stores worldwide. The model comes in both men’s and women’s sizing, retailing for $120 and $115, respectively.

The outsole of the Asics Netburner Ballistic FF. CREDIT: Asics

Want more?

Asics’ New Line Brings Street Style and Performance to Life With Help From Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki Models Asics and Dim Mak For FN Cover Shoot

Asics Has Opened Its Boston Office — Take a Look Inside