Ashley Benson’s Fitness Gear Includes a Vintage Tee, Leggings & the Boldest, Bright Orange Sneakers

Ashley Benson had the right idea when she kicked off yesterday with a trip to the coffee shop in Los Angeles for an iced beverage.

In addition to the actress’ caffeine fix, she had the ultimate footwear pick-me-up. Alongside her dark all-black athleisure attire, the “Pretty Little Liars” star added a boost of energy into her outfit by opting for a pair of bright orange trainers.

Ashley Benson gets iced coffee in a black athleisure look along with an eye-catching pair of bright orange sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her shoes were a bold hue that is undoubtedly difficult to look away from. Instead of creating an overpowering orange-on-orange design, the kicks were broken up by black laces and a white rubber bottom.

Scroll through and see that Benson’s sneakers resemble the following version of the lightweight Nike Air Max 1s. This style has a cushioned insole that ensures plenty of support if Benson had gone to the gym after grabbing a cold cup of coffee.

Ashley Benson opts for orange sneakers with her dark fitness gear. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The vintage sneakers sell for $130 online, but the cushion, leather and the trendsetting factor all make them worth it. As summer goes on, hopefully the star finds time to deliver more fitness inspiration with only the most dazzling and brightest shoes around.

