5 Affordable Alternatives to Allbirds’ Popular Wool Runners

Since its initial launch two years ago, Allbirds has taken the footwear industry by storm with its ultra-comfortable offerings — most notably, the Wool Runner. Recognizable by its minimal, cozy exterior, the shoes are made from top-of-the-line merino wool and are designed to keep your feet warm, dry and itch-free through all sorts of activities when temperatures start to drop.

If you’re not ready to spend $95 on a single pair, though, you’re in luck. Below, we’ve rounded up five wallet-friendly wool options that are just as stylish and wearable as those coveted runners — starting at just $23.

Steve Madden Fasto

TheseSteve Madden sneakers’ boiled wool finish offers a refined look, making them ideal for everyday wear. This type of wool is also slightly denser than other standard varieties, so it’s not only extra warm, but also quite effective at repelling water during unexpected downpours.

Steve Madden Fasto. CREDIT: 6 PM

Sperry Captain’s CVO Wool

This option from Sperry features a premium wool upper to lock in heat, as well as a soft, abrasion-resistant lining to prevent blisters and itching. It also features a rubber outsole made with the brand’s signature Wave-Spin technology for added traction on wet surfaces, and it’s offered in five fall-ready hues — like this burgundy version that will help break up all the blacks and grays in your closet.

Sperry Captain’s CVO wool. CREDIT: Zappos

Dr. Scholl’s Freestep

Dr. Scholl’s is another leader in comfort footwear, so it’s no surprise a wool option from the brand made our list. Offering a low-fi silhouette similar to that of the Wool Runner, the Dr. Scholl’s Freestep features a cushioned footbed, moisture-wicking upper and temperature-regulating fabric lining to keep you warm or cool during those fall months. Plus, the shoe is super lightweight and can even be thrown in the washing machine.

Dr. Scholl’s Freestep. CREDIT: Dr. Scholl's

Urban Fox Parker Wool Sneakers

Earning the title of an Amazon Choice product, these wool-polyester blend kicks have been praised by customers for their outstanding comfort. Featuring a padded footbed, flexible foam rubber outsole and adjustable laces, they offer a no-fuss, easy to-wear design perfect for the gym and beyond. One reviewer even claimed they’re so soft, they can even be comfortably worn without socks.

Urban Fox Parker wool sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

Saucony Kineta Relay Wool

Reminiscent of the dad shoe look, these sporty-meets-cozy kicks from Saucony are especially on-trend — but their value is more than hide-deep. Beyond the warm wool exterior, you’ll find a breathable mesh lining that helps prevent your feet from overheating, as well as memory foam sockliner and IMEVA midsole for an ultra-plush feel underfoot.

Saucony Kineta Relay wool. CREDIT: 6 PM

