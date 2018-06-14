Alessandra Ambrosio’s Sneakers Are Helping Maintain Her Supermodel Body

Alessandra Ambrosio may be a Victoria’s Secret model and a mom of two, but she still manages to find time to fit a workout routine into her busy schedule.

On Wednesday she was spotted with a green smoothie in hand and her phone in another while wearing athletic gear in Los Angeles. Though there’s no telling exactly what kind of fitness routine she did that day, the star was wearing a Gold’s Gym tank top — which showed off her fit frame — so it’s possible she made a stop at the popular establishment.

Alessandra Ambrosio seen grabbing a smoothie after working out in Santa Monica. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She also had on cozy black form-fitting leggings and dark sneakers that perfectly topped off her look. The running sneakers below from Brooks resemble Ambrosio’s pick and are available for purchase at the affordable price of $119.95.

The revolutionary shoe took seven years to design and features a springy, responsive technology that will prevent runners from losing momentum. On top of making those miles seem like a breeze, there’s breathable knit-like fabric throughout the sneaks that allows them to be more comfortable.

That’s not a bad deal for a shoe that’s a little more than $100. Go ahead, make the purchase and start logging that distance in this season before winter comes back with frigid temperatures keeping anyone from going outside.

Want more?

Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Hilton and More Bombshell Styles Were Trending at Cannes Party

Alessandra Ambrosio Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction With High-Slit Dress & ‘Perfect’ Pumps