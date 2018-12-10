This Air Jordan Is Built for the Winter

Want to wear your sneakers as the temperature drops and snow hits the ground? Jordan Brand has you covered.

Arriving this week is the Air Jordan 12 “Winter,” an updated iteration of the classic signature basketball shoe from 1996 for NBA icon Michael Jordan. The look is executed in all-black and boasts a durable mudguard panel on the upper and warm terry cloth lining.

Air Jordan 12 “Winter” CREDIT: Nike

The terry cloth lining on the Air Jordan 12 “Winter.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 12 “Winter” arrives via the SNKRS app on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET in men’s sizing. The style will also be available at Jordan Brand retailers including Foot Locker. They will retail for $200.

The kicks will also be available in big kids’ sizes for $140.

And on the last day of the year, Jordan Brand will release the sneaker in little kids’ and toddler sizes via SNKRS for $80 and $60, respectively.

Air Jordan 12 “Winter” CREDIT: Nike

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

