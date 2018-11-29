This Air Jordan Sneaker Returns to Its Original Form for the First Time in 24 Years

After a long 24-year absence, Jordan Brand is putting this classic Air Jordan 10 on the shelves again in all of its original glory.

Inspired by the NBA’s Orlando Magic team colors and formerly worn by Magic guard Nick Anderson, the “Orlando” Air Jordan 10 is dressed in a predominately white leather upper combined with hits of black and rich royal blue accents. Keeping this retro as true to the OG as possible, included is the Nike Air branding on the insole and an exact replica of the original shoe box.

Unlike the personalized pair that Anderson debuted on the court in the 1995 NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals going up against Michael Jordan himself, the retail version does not feature an embroidery of his jersey number “25” on the heel.

The top view of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Orlando.” CREDIT: Nike

The original Air Jordan 10 silhouette made its debut upon Jordan’s first return to the NBA in 1995 following his two-year retirement when the playoffs rolled around in April. The “Orlando” Air Jordan 10 was originally part of the Air Jordan 10 “City Series” that released colorways representing the Chicago Bulls, the New York Knicks, the Sacramento Kings and the former Seattle Supersonics.

Arriving this weekend, the “Orlando” Air Jordan 10 will be available this Saturday on the SNKRS app for $190. Not only will the sneakers release in just men’s sizing but will extend down to the rest of the family as well.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Orlando.” CREDIT: Nike

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

