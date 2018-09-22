Air Jordan 1 Just Dropped in ‘Court Purple’ and ‘Pine Green’: How to Buy the Shoes ASAP

For most diehard fans of Air Jordans, there’s no better sneaker than the Air Jordan 1. And this weekend, Jordan Brand is releasing two colorways that are sure to sell out fast.

Arriving for reservation via SNKRS on Saturday, which can be picked up at the Nike Soho store in New York City, are the “Court Purple” and “Pine Green” iterations of the classic signature shoe of NBA icon Michael Jordan. The shoes will be available on the app starting at 10 a.m. ET. The sneakers will also be sold at select retailers.

The coveted looks will retail for $160 each.

The uppers of the “Court Purple” and “Pine Green” iterations pair bold purple and green hues, respectively, with black and sail. The kicks are completed with white midsoles and their respective dominant colors.

In other Jordan news, the label unveiled late Thursday night the latest signature performance basketball sneaker for the hall of fame baller, the Air Jordan 33. The kicks feature Nike’s FastFit technology, a containment system that provides total foot lockdown in the sneaker by pulling on a forefoot strap, which activates cables throughout the shoes. And to loosen them up, just pull on the side loops to release the cables.

Want more?

These Jordans Got Upgraded With Nike’s React Cushioning

Sneaker Nerds Will Love the New Air Jordan 33 Built With a Progressive Lace Technology

Will Michael Jordan’s $2 Million Hurricane Florence Donation Impact His Brand?