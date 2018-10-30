3 Adidas Yeezy Sneakers Get November Release Dates

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra."

Get ready sneaker fans, because “Yeezy Season” is nearly here: Three Yeezy releases are officially confirmed to launch next month.

Adidas announced that the fan-favorite “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be hitting retailers once again, alongside two new styles including the “Sesame” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and the “Salt” Yeezy 500.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra.” CREDIT: Adidas

One of the most coveted Yeezy releases in the Adidas line, the “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a minimal black/white color palette and dynamic design with the “SPLY 350” branding in red on the Primeknit upper. Fans will have a chance to purchase the sneakers for $220 on Nov. 9.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sesame.” CREDIT: Adidas

Next is a pair of Yeezys rendered in a fresh color scheme. Dubbed “Sesame,” the knit upper features a tonal beige colorway (sans “SPLY 350” branding), which sits atop a gum bottom outsole. The pair is set to release on Black Friday for $220, which coincides will Kanye West’s latest studio album “Yandhi.”

The final pair in next month’s lineup includes the “Salt” Yeezy 500 on Nov. 30 for a retail price of $200. The distinct silhouette is executed with gray hues on the premium leather and mesh upper with an Adiprene+ tooling for additional comfort.

All three pairs will be launching globally on Adidas.com/yeezy, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists with additional details available prior to each launch.

