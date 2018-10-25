Adidas Now Has an Ultra Boost Built for All Terrains

For UltraBoost fans who aren’t always walking on city streets, Adidas has a sneaker you’re going to want to check out.

Available now is the Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain, a rough and rugged yet stylish iteration of its popular neutral running shoe, which is built to handle the various ground conditions you walk on.

Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain in raw desert, core black and cloud white. CREDIT: Adidas

The style is executed with a higher Primeknit upper than the road-ready version, boasting a thin layer of film designed to repel water. The upper sits atop Adidas’ acclaimed energy-returning Boost midsole and a Continental rubber outsole that’s made to provide traction whether you’re walking on wet or dry surfaces.

Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain in carbon, core black and cloud white. CREDIT: Adidas

If you’re looking to buy a pair today, the sneakers are available via Adidas.com in men’s sizing for $200. Three colorways of the Ultra Boost All Terrain are ready to be purchased on the website: a night red, noble maroon and bright blue look; an iteration using carbon, core black and cloud white hues; and a raw desert, core black and cloud white version.

Next month, Adidas will deliver a colorway executed with its clear brown and core black hues. The look will retail for $220.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Sesame’ Has a Rumored Release Date

Adidas Announces Launch Date for Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Mauve’ — Here’s Where to Get It

Adidas Originals Debuts a New Sneaker With a ‘Disappearing’ Video