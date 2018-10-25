Adidas Now Has an Ultra Boost Built for All Terrains

For UltraBoost fans who aren’t always walking on city streets, Adidas has a sneaker you’re going to want to check out.
Available now is the Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain, a rough and rugged yet stylish iteration of its popular neutral running shoe, which is built to handle the various ground conditions you walk on.
The style is executed with a higher Primeknit upper than the road-ready version, boasting a thin layer of film designed to repel water. The upper sits atop Adidas’ acclaimed energy-returning Boost midsole and a Continental rubber outsole that’s made to provide traction whether you’re walking on wet or dry surfaces.
If you’re looking to buy a pair today, the sneakers are available via Adidas.com in men’s sizing for $200. Three colorways of the Ultra Boost All Terrain are ready to be purchased on the website: a night red, noble maroon and bright blue look; an iteration using carbon, core black and cloud white hues; and a raw desert, core black and cloud white version.
Next month, Adidas will deliver a colorway executed with its clear brown and core black hues. The look will retail for $220.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
