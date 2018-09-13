6 Best Alternatives to the Adidas Stan Smith Out Now

Recognizable by its low-fi silhouette, white leather upper and colorful heel tab, the Adidas Stan Smith is undoubtedly one of the most classic sneakers on the market.

Debuting in the ’70s as a tribute to the legendary tennis player, the style has since made fans of countless celebrities, Instagram influencers and even the current first lady. While it clearly isn’t going anywhere, you may be looking to switch things up with an equally versatile and affordable option that looks just different enough to help you stand out from the crowd.

From other Adidas styles to an on-trend pair from Vans, we’ve rounded up a range of easy-to-wear options that offer a similar look and price point to the iconic Stan Smith.

H&M Premium Quality Sneakers

These H&M sneakers feature a full leather upper and insoles, as well as suede accents on the tongue and heel for a streamlined finish. Aesthetics aside, these shoes are from the brand’s Premium line, meaning they’re dramatically higher-quality than most of H&M’s other footwear offerings.

H&M Premium Quality sneakers. CREDIT: H&M

Asics Mexico Delegation Onitsuka Tiger

Add texture to any outfit with Asics’ Onitsuka Tiger. Unlike the Stan Smith, these kicks feature a soft suede body but take the perforated details to the next level by featuring a smattering of them across the entire upper. Bonus: This pair even features a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.

Asics Mexico Delegation Onitsuka Tiger. CREDIT: Zappos

Michael Kors Irving Laceup

Metallic accents, logo hardware and a slightly elevated platform make this Michael Kors option an especially fashion-forward pick.

Michael Kors Irving laceup. CREDIT: Zappos

New Balance for J.Crew 791 Leather Sneakers

An upgraded take on an iconic New Balance style, the brand’s 791 sneakers for J.Crew will help you make a statement while keeping things simple. A vibrant blue heel tab and logo on the tongue are reminiscent of Stan Smith details, while perforations in the shape of an N and a cozy fleece lining add unique touches.

New Balance for J.Crew 791 leather sneakers. CREDIT: J.Crew

Vault by Vans OG Leather Authentic LX

Cop a classic pair of Vans that actually aren’t canvas with the OG Leather Authentic LX. Featuring an all-white finish and signature rubber waffle sole, this pair will never go out of style.

Vault by Vans OG leather authentic LX. CREDIT: Need Supply

Adidas Originals Continental 80

Finished in a french terry fabric and a two-tone webbing stripe, this street-ready option will add a retro-inspired touch to your wardrobe.

Adidas Originals Continental 80. CREDIT: Footlocker

