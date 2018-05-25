Adidas Speedfactory Unveils Its First High-Performance Running Shoe Made With Recycled Plastic Off the West Coast

Adidas Speedfactory unveils new sneaker made with plastic from the ocean.

Adidas Speedfactory is releasing its first high-performance running shoe made with Parley Ocean Plastic off the West Coast just in time for summer.

The sportswear brand’s new AM4LA style features a 100 percent recyclable upper produced from discarded plastic around coastal areas before the debris enters the ocean. The result yields style and sustainability, as each pair prevents an equivalent of 11 plastic bottles from ever hitting the water.

Of course, Californians get their chance at the kicks first. The AM4LA is available to purchase today at the Adidas Santa Monica store (located at 1337A 3rd Street Promenade), as well as select Consortium stores. Retailing for $200, it will go on sale June 2 for everyone else on Adidas.com.

Adidas celebrated the shoe launch yesterday with a media preview at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, where special guests, including L.A. Dodgers star Kiké Hernandez, got the full AM4LA experience at an interactive Speedfactory lab. The lab is open to the public today through Saturday.

FN was on the scene to check out the immersive zone, which offers opportunities to digitally measure your feet and track your running pattern to determine the best customized fit.

Adidas Speedfactory AM4LA. CREDIT: Courtesy

The sneaker’s Primeknit ocean-colored upper boasts engineered ventilation zones that keep your feet cool and dry. Design details include Adidas’ signature Boost cushioning technology for top-notch comfort. And the AM4LA’s Torsion system inside the sole enhances conditions for foot flexibility.

A guest tests out the AM4LA containing Parley Ocean Plastic. CREDIT: Courtesy

L.A. Dodgers star Kiké Hernandez CREDIT: Courtesy

