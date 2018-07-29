California’s Foggy Mornings Inspired These Stylish, Minimalist Sneakers

California is known for its sunny days, but for many residents, they typically begin with foggy mornings.
Naturally, when Adidas Skateboarding and Los Angeles-based skateboard brand Numbers Edition collaborated on a capsule collection, the partners took inspiration from an unexpected source in the West Coast’s early morning haze, but turned something dreary into minimalist beauty.
The monochromatic range of footwear ($90), tops and hats drop on Aug. 4 at select retailers and on Adidas.com.
Adidas Skateboarding team riders Miles Silvas, Rodrigo Teixeira, and Magnus Bordewick co-created the line designed for style and performance.
The custom vintage-inspired City Cup silhouette is detailed by a gray nubuck leather upper on a double-cup midsole and white rubber outsole. Black laces are juxtaposed by a sleek, reflective trim that also appears on the heel tab. Performance features include an EVA-lined heel for cushioning, and mesh lining and a knit collar provide breathability.
Numbers Edition branding is embossed around the counter, and Adidas Three Strips are emblazoned on the side.
Want more?
Adidas Skateboarding and Brooks Brothers Team Up on Luxe Suits and Classy Shoes Built for Skating
Adidas Skateboarding Will Transport You to a Galactic Realm in a Multisensory Experience
These Adidas Skateboarding Sneakers Have a Throwback Style You’ll Love