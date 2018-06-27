These Adidas Skateboarding Sneakers Have a Throwback Style You’ll Love

Adidas Skateboarding has launched the 3MC — its most versatile vulcanized shoe to date.

The sneaker blends performance features from Adidas’ archives with elements from its modern skate shoes. It has an oxford toe with tonal three-stripe branding and a Geoflex outsole for superior grip and flex on the board.

The shoes retail for $65 and are available for purchase on Adidas Skateboarding’s website, as well as at major retailers, beginning July 5.

“The 3MC silhouette’s design is based on the notion of combining archival DNA cues, recognizable attributes and our adidas design principles of ‘born from culture,’ ‘daringly simple’ and ‘built for purpose,’” Adidas Skateboarding senior design director Chris Law said. “The plan was to create a shoe that is democratic, versatile and aesthetically clean.”

The shoe takes design elements from Adidas Classics’ popular Gazelle style, although it also incorporates technology that makes it optimal for skateboarders. The 3MC is available in a sleek canvas upper or in durable contrasting suede.

“Those adidas DNA cues come through utilizing the Gazelle family Vulc tape and hexagonal flex outsole, a triple stitched vamp, the iconic Gazelle heel mustache featuring the stacked Trefoil, the quarter tab branding from the Seeley and the embossed tonal Three Stripes,” Law said.

Adidas 3MC CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

