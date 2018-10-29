Adidas’ Epic Sale Ends Tomorrow — Here Are the 5 Sneakers to Buy Before They Sell Out

Calling all sneakerheads: Adidas is hosting a major sale. On top of already discounted footwear, the brand is giving shoppers an additional 20 percent off. Overwhelmed at the prospect of sifting through pages of merch? We narrowed it down to five of the most popular styles that are bound to sell out. Use code “OCTSALE” at checkout for extra savings.

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged

Whether you’re looking to go for a long distance run or a casual stroll in the park, the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged is one of the most popular runners on the market, thanks to its simple Primeknit upper, which sits atop comfy Boost-cushioned midsole.

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Superstar 80s

A classic option from the Three-Stripes, the Adidas Superstar sports a clean white upper combined with an off-white tooling, giving the kicks a vintage look.

The lateral side of the Adidas Superstar 80. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas NMD_R1

The Adidas NMD_R1 lifestyle runner sports green hues on a camo print upper with Boost cushioning on the midsole for additional comfort.

The lateral side of the Adidas NMD_R1 “Camo.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas I-5923

Inspired by ’70s and ’80s running silhouettes, the Adidas I-5923 boasts a retro look equipped with the latest technology.

The lateral side of the Adidas I-5923. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Sobakov

Streetwear meets sportswear with the Adidas Sobakov, a soccer-inspired look that’s made for everyday wear.

The lateral side of the Adidas Sobakov. CREDIT: Adidas

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

