These Adidas Sneakers Feature an Insane Illustration of a Unicorn

For any New York Knicks fan who’s looking to rep his or her team on the court, Adidas has a basketball sneaker you’re going to want to add to your rotation.

For the sportswear giant’s latest iteration of its newest Pro Bounce 2018 basketball shoe, the model will tap into the mind of Knicks star forward Kristaps Porzingis for inspiration.

This mid-cut design is executed in a rich blue textile upper with hints of black that creates a unique marbling effect. Silver Three-Stripes branding contributes to the look, along with a vibrant orange tag on the tongue. More of the orange hue continues onto the midsole forming a print that closely resembles the basketball net. The pair’s standout feature is on the sole, where it boasts a graphic of a mystical creature that brings Porzingis’ “Unicorn” moniker to life.

The Adidas Pro Bounce 2018 Kristaps Porzingis PE is expected to hit Adidas.com and at select Adidas basketball retailers on Nov. 1. The retail price is set at $120.

Porzingis is currently battling back from his catastrophic season-ending knee injury he suffered last season. When KP does make his season debut in the near future, expect the “Unicorn” to rock this pair on-court.

