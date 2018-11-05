Pharrell Williams’ Latest Adidas SolarHu NMDs Are Arriving in 4 New Colorways

The East African-inspired SolarHu collection between Adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams that released earlier this year will soon receive a follow-up, which will include new colorways of the popular Hu NMD silhouette.

As part of the fall ’18 lineup for the Three Stripes, a quartet of Hu NMDs is arriving this weekend with bold colorways: powder blue/light pink, black/clear blue, black/bright orange and cloud white/bold green.

The Pharrell x Adidas Hu NMD ‘Inspiration’ pack in core black/clear blue. CREDIT: Adidas

Each of the kicks will boast embroidered text (a signature of Pharrell x Adidas collabs) on the Primeknit uppers. For this release, it will feature Chinese characters that translate to “Empower” and “Inspire.” The shoe’s standout feature is seen on the vibrant sock liner, which references traditional East African designs along with an updated trail-style tooling prepared for all terrains.

The Pharrell x Adidas Hu NMD ‘Inspiration’ pack in cloud white/bold green. CREDIT: Adidas

The latest Pharrell x Adidas SolarHu collection will arrive on Saturday on Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists. The Hu NMDs will retail for $250 each. The sneakers will be accompanied by matching apparel including jackets, tees, and track pants.

The Pharrell x Adidas Hu NMD ‘Inspiration’ pack in powder blue/light pink. CREDIT: Adidas

In other Pharrell Williams related news, his capsule collection with Chanel is launching next year.

