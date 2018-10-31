These Adidas Sneakers Are Created Entirely From Plastic Water Bottles Found in the Ocean

Adidas will once again partner up with the nonprofit organization Parley for the Oceans in its latest effort to tackle one of our planet’s biggest environmental issues — pollution in the ocean.

Staying true to the design elements of the NMD_R1, the latest offering for the lifestyle runner will make use of recycled ocean plastics from beaches and coastal communities across the globe. Approximately 11 plastic bottles are converted into a single Primeknit upper. The pair assumes an oceanlike color scheme dressed in light blue hues with white stripes. The kicks’ signature EVA inserts are present on both the lateral and medial sides, which connect onto the Boost-cushioned midsole with more recycled waste transformed into the rubber outsole.

The front view of the Adidas x Parley NMD_R1. CREDIT: Adidas News

The Adidas x Parley NMD_R1 will launch globally on Nov. 7 on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The sneakers will come with a retail price of $140.

The initiative between Adidas and Parley for the Oceans kicked off in 2015 with the release of a handful of footwear options over the three-year time frame. The selection featured a variety of models including the Ultra Boost, NMD_CS1, and Terrex dressed in Parley-themed styles. Last year, the sportswear giant voiced its intention to produce and sell 1 million pairs of shoes using recycled ocean plastic.

