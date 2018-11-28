Adidas Unveils 3 New Sneakers That Are Only Available to Buy for 24 Hours

Adidas Basketball has officially unveiled its latest offerings for its upcoming spring ’19 season. Co-designed by Brooklyn Farm (the brand’s secret creative design studio located in the borough), the collection is centered around three new performance-based models: N3XT L3V3L, Marquee Boost and Pro Vision.

Adidas Marquee Boost Mid

Claimed to be the most comfortable silhouette in the game by the sportswear giant, the Marquee Boost drew design elements from the brand’s basketball archives with both the low and mid versions combined with the popular full-length Boost cushioning on the midsole. The Marquee Boost low will retail for $120, while the mid-top version will see a bump in price to $130.

The Adidas Marquee Boost Mid CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Marquee Boost Low

The Adidas Marquee Boost Low CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Pro Vision

The Pro Vision will opt for a triangular mid-foot cage design and a full-length Bounce cushioned midsole pairing, while featuring the lowest retail price point of the bunch — $100.

The Adidas Pro Vision CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas N3XT L3V3L

The capsule is highlighted by the N3XT L3V3L, a first of its kind laceless Primeknit sneaker that features full lockdown on its upper paired with an all-new Lightstrike foam-cushioned midsole that boasts a combination of a lightweight feel with on-court responsiveness. The N3XT L3V3L will retail for $180.

The Adidas N3XT L3V3L CREDIT: Adidas

Paying homage to Brooklyn, basketball mecca of the world, the sneakers are embroidered with the zip code “11222.”

The N3XT L3V3L, Marquee Boost and the Pro Vision will launch on adidas.com/basketball, where the kicks will be made available for purchase for only 24 hours this Saturday. There will be a wider release at a later date.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

NBA Star Derrick Rose Scores 50 Points in These Adidas Sneakers — and You Can Buy Them Now

These Adidas Sneakers Feature an Insane Illustration of a Unicorn

Adidas Unveils Crazy Explosive Basketball Shoe