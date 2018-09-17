The Best Men’s Adidas Sneakers for $100 or Less

While many of Adidas’ coveted drops will cost you upwards of $100, the brand has some equally popular styles you can score for much less.

Below, FN rounds up a range of full-priced Adidas kicks — all under or just at the triple-digit mark — that you’ll be eager to wear from the gym to the streets and beyond.

Adidas Samba Classic

One of the brand’s most popular soccer-ready styles, the Samba features an extended tongue and EVA midsole geared for added support and responsiveness during indoor play. Bonus: The suede detailing and contrast outsole make this pair a stylish everyday option, too.

Adidas Samba Classic CREDIT: Zappos

Adidas Running Questar TND

Breathe easy in this super-lightweight running shoe, complete with geometric mesh details and a cushy Ortholite footbed. The Running Questar also features a shock-absorbing midsole for an even more comfortable stride.

Adidas Running Questar TND CREDIT: Zappos

Adidas Originals Superstar 2

A timeless sneaker that will never go out of style, the Superstar 2 is a steal at just $80.

Adidas Originals Superstar 2 CREDIT: Zappos

Adidas Originals Tubular Shadow

Besides its sleek knit upper, some of the most notable features of the Tubular Shadow are its wrap closure and high-rise tongue. When it comes to a secure and cozy fit, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Adidas Originals Tubular Shadow CREDIT: Zappos

Adidas Originals Swift Run

A casual running style designed for everyday wear, these streamlined kicks feature the brand’s classic striped accents in an on-trend socklike finish. Nab them in a variety of eye-catching color combos to complete a range of looks in your wardrobe.

Adidas Originals Swift Run CREDIT: Zappos

Want More?

6 Best Sneakers You Can Buy on Nike.com Right Now for $100 or Less

The 10 Best Basketball Sneakers Out Now

6 Classic Sneakers That Never Go Out of Style — For $90 or Less